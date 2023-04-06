Conservation workshop available for high schoolers, college scholarships too!

The Natural Resources Conservation Workshop, which takes place June 11-16 on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, is an opportunity open to Georgia’s rising 10th, 11th and 12th graders. Sponsorships and transportation are available through the Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District https://www.gwinnettswcd.org (as well as other local districts) for students to attend at no cost.
According to the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, “this workshop focuses on the value, protection and conservation of Georgia’s wildlife, forestry, soil and water resources, including conservation in Georgia’s mining industry. The workshop gives students a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers through their counselors and instructors.”
Students scoring well on the workshop exam may be awarded a college scholarship. Registration deadline is May 1 at www.abac.edu/nrcw.
Information on GACD: www.gacd.us.
