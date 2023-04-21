Braselton to hold public hearing on Old Winder Highway property

Braselton Stone Crossing Venture is proposing to combine the properties to develop a 6,720-square-foot multi-tenant building for restaurant, retail and consumer electronic use.

The existing properties have remained vacant since the approval of the PUD in 2015. In addition, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s acquisition of right-of-way, due to the expansion of Ga. 211/Old Winder Highway, prevents these properties from being used under their current site plan. According to the applicant, GDOT’s acquisition will reduce the number of parking spaces below the minimum required under the current PUD, but the combination of the lots will allow parking to be shared between the two properties.