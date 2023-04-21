Braselton to hold public hearing on Old Winder Highway property

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24 on a proposed Planned Unit Development Master Plan amendment for a retail project at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Highway.
Braselton Stone Crossing Venture is proposing to combine the properties to develop a 6,720-square-foot multi-tenant building for restaurant, retail and consumer electronic use.
The existing properties have remained vacant since the approval of the PUD in 2015. In addition, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s acquisition of right-of-way, due to the expansion of Ga. 211/Old Winder Highway, prevents these properties from being used under their current site plan. According to the applicant, GDOT’s acquisition will reduce the number of parking spaces below the minimum required under the current PUD, but the combination of the lots will allow parking to be shared between the two properties.
Braselton’s Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on the same proposal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Both meetings will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Ga. 53.
