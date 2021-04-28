Auburn begins construction on new municipal complex

On-site work has begun on downtown Auburn’s new Municipal Complex and infrastructure. BM&K Construction and Engineering is regularly reporting to the city with updates on soil density testing, concrete and materials testing, footing and reinforcing inspections, pavement testing, storm drain installation inspections, and weekly erosion control inspections.
Auburn’s new Municipal Complex (City Hall), designed to look like the Perry-Rainey Institute’s administrative building from 100 years ago, will be home to city business offices, court services, mayor and council chambers, and the police department.
The 33,000-square-foot facility also allows for future growth. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.
Construction details: www.tinyurl.com/AuburnMunicipalComplex.