Food unprotected at Lawrenceville American Deli

On a routine health inspection, an American Deli in Lawrenceville saw its score drop from 98/A to 58/U as the food was not protected from contamination.

For example, an employee touched raw meat and then single-service items without changing gloves or washing hands.

Lettuce, cheese and sliced tomatoes in the prep cooler had elevated temperatures and were discarded. Unwashed vegetables were over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. And food items under time and temperature control for safety did not have date-marking labels on their containers.

Among other violations, the facility had a pesticide intended for residential use. And hand sanitizers and other cleaning chemicals were above single-service items.

Sugar, flour, oil, vinegar, soy sauce and other sauces were in unlabeled containers. The facility was reusing hot sauce bottles and seasoning containers that could not be properly cleaned. These were discarded.

During the inspection, the hot water heater was not working. And two hand sinks were inaccessible to employees, with one having no paper towels.

American Deli, 65 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, will be re-inspected.