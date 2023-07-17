Food safety violations at Nur Kosher Kitchen

At Nur Kosher Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant on Buford Highway, several foods were tossed due to safety concerns during a recent health inspection.

A prep cooler had air temperatures above 41 degrees, and foods like garbanzos, hummus, salsa, tomatoes and cooked peppers were discarded.

Also, cooked items such as rice, mashed potatoes, mushrooms, grilled onion and a garlic and oil mixture were discarded due to unsafe temperatures.

Nur Kosher Kitchen, 7130 Buford Highway, Atlanta, scored 47/U on the routine inspection, down from a 100/A earned in May.

Among other violations, frozen beef was thawing at room temperature with no running water.

Raw fish was over ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler, and raw eggs were over unwashed produce in another cooler.

Cooked pasta and various cooked salsas had no dates of when they were prepared. Clean metal pans were stacked while still wet. And multiple employees were handling and preparing food with jewelry on their arms.

Nur Kosher Kitchen will be re-inspected.