Tyrone post office recovering from fire

The Sharpsburg Post Office, 6545 Ga. 54. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Newnan Post Office, 60 Postal Parkway. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Delivery service is not affected and will continue uninterrupted.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website at usps.com to receive the locations of other nearby post offices and approved postal retail service providers.

Updated information also is available at about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/residential/welcome.htm.

Tyrone Town Manager Brandon Perkins said in a statement there was extensive damage inside the building - as he was told by the Postal Inspector’s office - that is not evident when seen from the outside.

Tyrone sites are available at facebook.com/TyroneGeorgia and tyronega.gov.