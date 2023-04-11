BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station
X

Tyrone post office recovering from fire

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Following the March 26 fire at the Tyrone Post Office, 100 Commerce Drive, the post office has suspended operations temporarily, according to a USPS statement.

Tyrone customers may conduct retail transactions, including mailing packages and purchasing postage, at the Peachtree City Post Office, 151 Ga. 74 S.

Hours of operation for Peachtree City retail services are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Tyrone post office box customers, with proper identification, may pick up their mail at the Peachtree City location during those hours.

Customers may conduct business transactions at two alternate locations:

  • The Sharpsburg Post Office, 6545 Ga. 54. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed on Sunday.
  • The Newnan Post Office, 60 Postal Parkway. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Delivery service is not affected and will continue uninterrupted.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website at usps.com to receive the locations of other nearby post offices and approved postal retail service providers.

Updated information also is available at about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/residential/welcome.htm.

Tyrone Town Manager Brandon Perkins said in a statement there was extensive damage inside the building - as he was told by the Postal Inspector’s office - that is not evident when seen from the outside.

Tyrone sites are available at facebook.com/TyroneGeorgia and tyronega.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb superintendent finalist a polarizing figure in current district1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for John R. Lewis Legacy Institute

OPINION: It’s your loss, DNC!
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago
7h ago

Credit: AP

Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
28m ago

Credit: AP

Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
28m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
55m ago
The Latest

Credit: Camp Southern Ground

Farm + Table fundraiser at Camp Southern Ground is May 20
Trilith hosts Easter Eggstravaganza on April 2
Tyrone hosts ‘Talk of the Town’ on March 28
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
55m ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
11h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top