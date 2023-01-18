ajc logo
Tyrone hosts blood drive on Jan. 31

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Tyrone Library, 143 Commerce Drive, Tyrone.

Sign up for a donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “Tyrone.”

To save time, register for RapidPass at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Donors should bring their photo ID, drink extra water and eat iron-rich foods before donating.

Anyone giving during January through Jan. 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona, including travel, hotel, a $500 gift card and pre-game activities.

Find out more at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

