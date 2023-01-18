Tyrone hosts blood drive on Jan. 31

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Tyrone Library, 143 Commerce Drive, Tyrone.
Sign up for a donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “Tyrone.”
To save time, register for RapidPass at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Donors should bring their photo ID, drink extra water and eat iron-rich foods before donating.
Anyone giving during January through Jan. 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona, including travel, hotel, a $500 gift card and pre-game activities.
Find out more at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
