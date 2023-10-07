Trilith’s Makers and Music Fall Festival is Oct. 14

The Town at Trilith is hosting its second Makers and Music Fall Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Town Centre, Trilith, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.

The free festival welcomes all ages, including pets on leashes.

Free parking is available in the event parking lots.

The event will celebrate the town’s vibrant artistic community with live music, local artisans, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Live performances will be given by renowned artists such as Collective Soul’s Will Turpin with his band, Real People Collective, Raspberry GingerAle and RTW with Mark Carbono.

Including jewelry, sketches, candles, artwork and home goods, a wide array of handmade and handcrafted goods will be for sale.

There also will be live cooking demonstrations by Trilith’s Enzo restaurant, a floral arrangement demonstration by The Funky Shack, a potter demonstration by Valerie Johnson with Mind Body Clay, a Plein Air Paint Out by the local Fayette Fine Arts Society and chalk artists.

The Kids Zone will feature a clay and woodworking workshop for ages 5 to 12 (sign up at eventeny.com/events/makers-and-music-2023-7143), pumpkin decorating, watercolor art, balloons and face painting.

To stay updated on activities throughout the year at Trilith, follow @TownatTrilith on social media.