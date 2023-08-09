Shrinkflation is Aug. 15 topic in Fayetteville

“The Shrinkflation Effect” will be discussed 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.

Dietitian Lamura Poore, with Diet To Lifestyle, will explain this newest term in the nutrition world when you pay more for food while getting less.

Shrinkflation is defined as the rise in the general price level of goods per unit that is brought about by a reduction in the weight or size of the item sold.

Poore will discuss ways to budget to get the most out of your dollar at the grocery store.

Preregistration is required for this free program by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

Fayette Senior Services members and nonmembers are welcome.

See more details at Fayss.org.