Shrinkflation is Aug. 15 topic in Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
44 minutes ago
X

“The Shrinkflation Effect” will be discussed 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.

Dietitian Lamura Poore, with Diet To Lifestyle, will explain this newest term in the nutrition world when you pay more for food while getting less.

Shrinkflation is defined as the rise in the general price level of goods per unit that is brought about by a reduction in the weight or size of the item sold.

Poore will discuss ways to budget to get the most out of your dollar at the grocery store.

Preregistration is required for this free program by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

Fayette Senior Services members and nonmembers are welcome.

See more details at Fayss.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?1h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE
GBI: Suspect critically injured in chase, shootout with police near Adairsville
8m ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW FINDINGS
Metro Atlanta population hits new high water mark
2h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
1h ago

Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Promise Place

Peachtree City police request donations for survivors
Fayetteville seniors can learn about gangs on Aug. 10
National Night Out on Aug. 1 is in Fayetteville, College Park
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
11h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top