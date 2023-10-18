Promise Place fundraiser in Peachtree City is Oct. 20

Presented by Whole Life Healing Center, this event will showcase survivor stories, poetry, music and an auction.

Tickets are $80 each at tinyurl.com/4tusk2ah.

All proceeds from the event will support those affected by domestic violence.

Based in Fayetteville, Promise Place is a nonprofit domestic violence shelter program, which provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and their children.

These services include emergency shelter, a 24-hour emergency hotline, legal advocacy, weekly support groups, relocation assistance, financial assistance, crisis counseling, safety planning, community education and a teen dating violence prevention program in middle and high schools.

At tinyurl.com/PPBoardMember, applications also are being accepted from those who would like to be considered as a member of the board of directors for Promise Place.

Volunteers are needed to assist with special events, projects, fundraisers, sorting and organizing donations, grocery shopping, transportation, administrative - computer and clerical and the Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program.

If interested in volunteering, contact 770-461-3839 ext. 165 or volunteer@PromisePlace.org.

Find more information at WholeLifeHealingCenter.org or PromisePlace.org.