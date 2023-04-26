Peachtree City wins state award for cardiac care

For saving the life of Wayne Mote during last year’s Peachtree City triathlon, the Peachtree City Fire & Rescue Department’s special events crew won a state award last month.
During the race, Mote went into cardiac arrest - of which only 10% survive; and the PTC special events crew quickly used the LUCAS CPR compression device on Mote.
Still, Mote did not have oxygen going to his brain for 22 minutes.
The PTC crew consists of Blake Chisolm, Brian Glennie, Dwayne Gowen, Trent Jenkins, Jared Joiner, Bryan McKenzie, Landon Steenbergen and Frank Thompson.
“These people saved my husband’s life,” Lori Mote said.
Watch his wife Lori Mote share their story at youtu.be/mDAQ1r8NxGw.
