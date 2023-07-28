National Night Out on Aug. 1 is in Fayetteville, College Park

College Park and Fayetteville will be two Southside sites for free National Night Out events on Aug. 1.

The College Park Police Department will host National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1 at the City Hall and auditorium grounds, 3631 Main St., College Park.

Among the attractions will be free food, live music, a gaming bus and an inflatable obstacle course.

Fayetteville Public Safety officials will host their event from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Fayette Pavilion behind Fire Station 92, 124 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville.

Among the offerings will be food trucks, inflatables, face painting, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn and games.

To participate or for more information, call Fayetteville’s C.A.R.E. Unit at 770-461-4295 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Celebrating its 40th year, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

More details can be found at natw.org/about.