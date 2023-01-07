Holocaust program in Peachtree City is Jan. 13

“How Did It Happen?: The Holocaust in Historical Context” will be presented at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Peachtree City Library, 201 Willowbend Road.
The program will be presented by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, a secular and nonpartisan state agency, in cooperation with the Georgia Public Library Service.
Historian and educator Patrice Weaver will discuss how key events and personal choices led to the massive crime known as the Holocaust during World War II.
The tour launched on March 28 and will run well into 2025, visiting 88 public libraries across Georgia.
Library staff will have access to Holocaust educational materials and reading lists for all ages provided by the commission.
The last tour about the Holocaust was in 2013 and ran for several years, visiting all parts of Georgia.
Learn more at holocaust.Georgia.gov and GeorgiaLibraries.org/holocaust-exhibit.
