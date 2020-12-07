Funds approved to renovate three Fayette County school buildings

Funding for expanding and/or renovating three Fayette County school system buildings was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 30 meeting. The board voted 5-0 to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,205,582 for MEJA Construction to renovate the technology services offices at the LaFayette Educational Center in Fayetteville. The board set an overall project budget of $1.5 million, which includes construction, inspections, and energy management and technology costs as well as architectural and engineering fees.
The board also unanimously allocated $100,000 for BRPH Architects to begin design work for a six-classroom addition at Inman Elementary; that firm was the original architect for the school. The board awarded $200,000 to Manley Spangler Smith Architects to design a 16-classroom addition for Whitewater High School, a project that will eliminate the need for the supplemental classroom trailers currently used there.