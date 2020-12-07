X

Funds approved to renovate three Fayette County school buildings

A 16-classroom addition to Fayetteville's Whitewater High School will cut the need for supplemental trailers. Courtesy Whitewater High School PTSO

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Funding for expanding and/or renovating three Fayette County school system buildings was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 30 meeting. The board voted 5-0 to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,205,582 for MEJA Construction to renovate the technology services offices at the LaFayette Educational Center in Fayetteville. The board set an overall project budget of $1.5 million, which includes construction, inspections, and energy management and technology costs as well as architectural and engineering fees.

The board also unanimously allocated $100,000 for BRPH Architects to begin design work for a six-classroom addition at Inman Elementary; that firm was the original architect for the school. The board awarded $200,000 to Manley Spangler Smith Architects to design a 16-classroom addition for Whitewater High School, a project that will eliminate the need for the supplemental classroom trailers currently used there.

