Funds approved to renovate three Fayette County school buildings

Funding for expanding and/or renovating three Fayette County school system buildings was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 30 meeting. The board voted 5-0 to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,205,582 for MEJA Construction to renovate the technology services offices at the LaFayette Educational Center in Fayetteville. The board set an overall project budget of $1.5 million, which includes construction, inspections, and energy management and technology costs as well as architectural and engineering fees.