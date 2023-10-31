‘A Salute to Our Veterans’ in Fayetteville is Nov. 10

Fayette Senior Services (FSS) will host the event to “celebrate and honor the veterans that have served our country,” according to a FSS statement.

All veterans, family and friends are invited to join in the celebration as men and women will be honored who have served and those who are still serving America.

The day of celebration will feature veterans and supporters throughout Fayette County.

Guests will be Veteran Bruce Resnak with The Eden Project, Veteran Bill Kempf of American Legion Post 105, the Noteworthys singing group and Veteran bugler Robert Fox.

Hear about the history of Veterans Day, with patriotic music and the posting and retiring of the colors.

While the program is free, preregistration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).