See new Dunwoody Diorama at city’s farm

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust presents the new Dunwoody Diorama at the city-owned Donaldson-Bannister Farm on the side of the barn, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

With free viewing, the Dunwoody Diorama is on display all day, every day whenever the park is open.

“This extraordinary and unique work of art will be an important educational tool and will be enjoyed by all for generations,” said Jim and Melanie Williams, past presidents of DPT who have led the concept and funding of this project since 2018.

The Dunwoody Diorama was made out of the trunk of a 100-year-old red oak tree that had died on the farm’s property.

Chamblee artist Tom Williams sculpted the 19-foot-long artwork of Dunwoody’s history.

Brochures are located in the park kiosk that provide information for self-guided tours.

For details, contact Noelle@DunwoodyPT.org or visit DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/dunwoody-diorama.