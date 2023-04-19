BreakingNews
Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
Dunwoody Preservation Trust hosts Lemonade Days Festival

Credit: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Credit: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Presented by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, the 23rd annual Lemonade Days Festival opens April 19-23 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

As DPT’s largest annual fundraiser, all proceeds will be used within Dunwoody for historic preservation, community celebrations and education.

The festival will feature full-scale carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, two days of center-stage performances and the Dunwoody Idol contest.

Hours will be 4-10 p.m. April 19-21, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 22 and noon-6 p.m. April 23.

While festival admission is free, daily wristbands for unlimited rides are available: $20/day for Wednesday and Thursday Family Nights, $30/day Friday through Sunday and individual ride tickets at $1.25 each.

For weather updates and volunteer opportunities, follow Lemonade Days on twitter.com/lemonadedays, instagram.com/dunwoodypt or facebook.com/lemonadedays.

No pets will be allowed.

Find more details at DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/lemonade-days.

