Dunwoody Farmers Market relaxes COVID-19 precautions

COVID-19 precautions have been eased at the Dunwoody Farmers Market.
Rain or shine, the weekly market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through December at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the market is not requiring masks, but they are available at the market info booth.
“Our vendor booths are placed to encourage customers to spread out evenly throughout the market. Vendors are required to avoid samples from communal plates, to have hand sanitizer at their booths and are encouraged to turn off signature requirements for credit card transactions,” according to a new statement on the Dunwoody Farmers Market website.
“Please use common sense and avoid the market if you’re sick. We encourage everyone who is healthy and feels safe to visit the Dunwoody Farmers Market in order to buy healthy, local food from our farmers and small businesses,” the statement added.
For DeKalb County, CDC guidelines now rank this county as “low” for infection rates.
More information can be found at dunwoodyga.org/market-covid-19-precautions or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
