Drink nozzles unclean at New Orleans Daiquiri Bar & Grill

Food and drinks were unprotected from contamination at New Orleans Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Jonesboro.

During a routine inspection, water from a condenser in the walk-in cooler dripped onto fish and into a container with raw salmon. The food was discarded.

The inspector said that daiquiri nozzles, the soda gun, and the microwave were unclean with buildup.

In the coolers, foods were incorrectly stored and at risk of cross-contamination. For example, raw eggs were above margarine, raw alligator was above lettuce, and raw oysters were above cheese.

The milk wash for the fried fish was on the counter at room temperature. It was thrown away.

In other violations, collards, rice, and pasta prepared more than a day ago had no date markings for disposal. Several bottles of sauces were not labeled.

A bag of ice was on the floor, and flies were in the kitchen.

New Orleans Daiquiri Bar & Grill, 6534 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, scored 40/U, down from 80/B, and will be re-inspected.