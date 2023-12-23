Dolly’s Farmhouse Restaurant fails follow-up inspection

Food temperature violations dropped the health score at Dolly’s Farmhouse Restaurant in Austell to 66/U on a follow-up inspection. The restaurant at 4971 Austell Road scored 70/C in November.

Raw eggs in an ice bath were at an unsafe temperature in the kitchen, and lettuce and whipped cream inside coolers were also out of the temperature range. These foods were discarded.

Cooked potatoes were in the reach-in cooler for two hours, but the temperature was still too high for food safety. They were also discarded.