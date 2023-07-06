Teenage girl dies after being found at bottom of hotel pool in Tucker

DeKalb County
By
29 minutes ago
A teenage girl died after being found at the bottom of a pool at a DeKalb County hotel Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The girl, whose exact age has not been confirmed, was already unconscious by the time first responders got to her around 8:30 p.m., DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Rescue crews performed CPR and rushed her to a hospital in critical condition, but she died shortly after arriving.

The incident unfolded at the Holiday Inn Express at 2060 Crescent Centre Boulevard, just off I-285 in the Northlake area of Tucker. It is not clear how long the girl had been under water or if there had been any supervision in the pool area.

DeKalb police are investigating how the girl drowned, Daniels said, but that department did not immediately return a request for more information.

