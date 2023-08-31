Stone Mountain Park’s Yellow Daisy Festival is Sept. 7-10

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
22 minutes ago
Sept. 7-10 will be the 55th annual Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8-10.

This year 100 new artists will join the 400 artists and crafters.

Through the shady loops of the Special Events Meadow, view all of the new and returning artists and vendors to find jewelry, pottery, soaps, wood works, metal works, baked goods and more.

The Vintage Village will be returning this year, with vintage finds and farmhouse chic.

The festival has been voted one of the top arts and crafts shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine, a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event and a winner of many awards by the Southeast Festival and Events Association.

Festival admission is included with paid parking of $20 for one day or $40 for an annual parking permit.

Pets are not allowed at the festival.

Find more details at facebook.com/StoneMountainPark or StoneMountainPark.com/yellow-daisy-festival.

Carolyn Cunningham
