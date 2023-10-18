Scottish Festival at Stone Mountain Park is Oct. 21-22

Thousands of Scots - even those who wish to be a “Scot for the Day” - from around the world will don their family tartans.

One of the premier Scottish festivals in the U.S., Stone Mountain Highland Games will feature colorful pipe bands, Scottish athletics, piping and drumming competitions, Highland dancers competing before judges of worldwide renown, country dancing, Scottish harping and fiddling.

Also a part of the traditional gathering will be Scottish foods and drink, clan tents, vendors selling goods imported from the British Isles and Celtic performers.

Adult tickets are $22.50 or $25.

Rain or shine, the event will not provide refunds and no pets will be allowed.

The parking fee is $20 for one day, $35 in advance for an annual pass or $40 at the gate for an annual pass.

A Tartan taxi service will be available to guests with limited mobility.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to StoneMountainPark.com/activity/events/highland-games or smhg.org.