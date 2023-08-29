‘Home’ exhibit opens at DeKalb History Center on Aug. 31

For free, the opening reception will be 5:30–7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the DeKalb History Center (inside the Historic DeKalb Courthouse), 1st floor, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur for the “Home” exhibit to honor the legacy of The United Methodist Children’s Home - now known as Wellroot Family Services.

In 2017, when Wellroot announced plans to sell the UMCH property to the city of Decatur, Beate Sass, a Decatur resident, began documenting Wellroot’s rich history with photographs and oral stories from former residents, staff members and volunteers.

For more than 150 years, UMCH/Wellroot has provided homes for children, teens, young adults and families as Georgia’s longest-serving child welfare organization.

Online foster care information sessions will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and 9-11 a.m. Sept. 9.

Register at wellroot.org/events.

Sign up for exclusive updates, special offerings and inspiring monthly content in Wellroot’s August Signpost at mailchi.mp/wellroot/julysignposts-849169.

See more details at DeKalbHistory.org/exhibits/home-the-united-methodist-childrens-home.