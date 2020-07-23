Dunwoody celebrates new park amenities

Dunwoody’s Mayor and City Council recently marked the official opening of the new amphitheater, multi-sports fields and pavilion at Brook Run Park, according to a news release. Because of the pandemic, they met in small groups to keep a safe social distance during a series of ribbon cuttings at the park.
“We look forward to the day when we can be out here with the whole community,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “But we didn’t want to wait any longer to celebrate these important enhancements.”
The $7.5 million project was developed with public input and direction from two park master plans. Construction began in April 2019. Key components of the project include the following:
- A new amphitheater with terraced seating, expanded levels of open space, restrooms and an upgraded pavilion (called the great lawn pavilion). It sits next to the new great lawn.
- Two multi-sports turf fields with a concession stand, overlook plaza, improved parking, restrooms, and an added entrance from Barclay Drive.
- A new covered picnic pavilion (called the arboretum pavilion), new restrooms and additional parking.
“The amphitheater looks great and will open up exciting new opportunities for programming,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker. “Even though we can’t schedule any performances right now, we encourage people to stop by and check out the venue.”
The City has a temporary moratorium on rentals due to COVID-19, but will eventually take limited reservations for the great lawn pavilion. Reservations are not needed for the arboretum pavilion. It’s available in order of arrival. The primary recreation providers for the fields are Rush United, Atlanta Sport & Social Club and local school teams.