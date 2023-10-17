Doraville, RangeWater break ground for 304 apartments

The RangeWater project will be home to 304 new apartments - the first project in Doraville and the 26th in the metro Atlanta area by Camino, an Atlanta-based multifamily and build-to-rent construction company.

At 3712 Stewart Road on 7.5 acres, the new multifamily community will feature micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units of apartments and townhomes, spanning from 474 to 1,411 square feet.

Camino’s amenities will include a dog park, co-working offices with dedicated podcast recording space, an outdoor grilling station, a fitness center, a rooftop lounge and a private speakeasy.

On standard weekdays, crews are permitted to operate equipment within 1,500 feet of residential areas between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

During weekends and holidays, crews are limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. work hours.

For any work requiring jackhammering, pile driving and/or blasting, work must be completed during weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More information can be found about the development at tinyurl.com/pwz9v8jb.