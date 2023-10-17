Doraville, RangeWater break ground for 304 apartments

Credit: City of Doraville

Credit: City of Doraville

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

A residential development recently broke ground in Doraville, with completion scheduled for spring 2025.

The RangeWater project will be home to 304 new apartments - the first project in Doraville and the 26th in the metro Atlanta area by Camino, an Atlanta-based multifamily and build-to-rent construction company.

At 3712 Stewart Road on 7.5 acres, the new multifamily community will feature micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units of apartments and townhomes, spanning from 474 to 1,411 square feet.

Camino’s amenities will include a dog park, co-working offices with dedicated podcast recording space, an outdoor grilling station, a fitness center, a rooftop lounge and a private speakeasy.

On standard weekdays, crews are permitted to operate equipment within 1,500 feet of residential areas between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

During weekends and holidays, crews are limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. work hours.

For any work requiring jackhammering, pile driving and/or blasting, work must be completed during weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More information can be found about the development at tinyurl.com/pwz9v8jb.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

New video footage from night of fatal UGA crash details club visit 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
3h ago

Credit: cus

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Another Savannah River deepening will take another bipartisan alliance
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb CEO to meet with LifeLine over animal shelter issues
DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues
Plant sales, talks at GSU garden in Decatur
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
15m ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
10h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top