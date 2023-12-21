Doraville comments sought on public art

By artist Jonesy, a new mural is on display at Bernard Halpern Park, 4150 Tilly Mill Road, Doraville. City officials have an online survey for comments on developing a public art plan. (Courtesy of Doraville)

Credit: City of Doraville

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

An online survey is available about artwork by Doraville city officials.

They are establishing a public art plan for the city “that reflects our community,” according to a city statement.

“Fill out the survey, and let us know what sort of public art you’d like to see in our city,” the statement added.

The survey is open not only to Doraville residents but also to people who frequently are in the city or who use the public facilities.

On the survey, there are 15 questions - some multiple choice, others open-ended - at DoravilleArtCenter.org/public-art-survey.

Carolyn Cunningham
