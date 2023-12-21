Doraville comments sought on public art

An online survey is available about artwork by Doraville city officials.
They are establishing a public art plan for the city “that reflects our community,” according to a city statement.
“Fill out the survey, and let us know what sort of public art you’d like to see in our city,” the statement added.
The survey is open not only to Doraville residents but also to people who frequently are in the city or who use the public facilities.
On the survey, there are 15 questions - some multiple choice, others open-ended - at DoravilleArtCenter.org/public-art-survey.
