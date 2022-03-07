DeKalb’s hazardous waste recycling event returns this weekend

Finally, the news all you paint-can-keepers and old-battery-havers have been waiting for: DeKalb County’s household hazardous waste recycling event is back.
After a two-year COVID-fueled hiatus, the free event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Residents will be able to dispose of their dangerous household items at the county sanitation department’s central transfer station at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.
Proof that you live in DeKalb may be requested. Masks are required.
Things like aerosols, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, and the aforementioned batteries and paint will be accepted. Paint is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.
Other items like agricultural waste, ammunition, pharmaceutical, biohazardous and biomedical waste, and radioactive materials will not be accepted.
For more information, visit dekalbsanitation.com, call 404-294-2900 or email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov.
