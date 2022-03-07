Hamburger icon
DeKalb’s hazardous waste recycling event returns this weekend

DeKalb County residents may safely dispose of hazardous household waste during a recyling event this spring. AJC file photo

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Finally, the news all you paint-can-keepers and old-battery-havers have been waiting for: DeKalb County’s household hazardous waste recycling event is back.

After a two-year COVID-fueled hiatus, the free event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Residents will be able to dispose of their dangerous household items at the county sanitation department’s central transfer station at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

Proof that you live in DeKalb may be requested. Masks are required.

Things like aerosols, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, and the aforementioned batteries and paint will be accepted. Paint is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.

Other items like agricultural waste, ammunition, pharmaceutical, biohazardous and biomedical waste, and radioactive materials will not be accepted.

For more information, visit dekalbsanitation.com, call 404-294-2900 or email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov.

About the Author

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

