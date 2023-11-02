DeKalb voters to decide on 2 referendums on Nov. 7

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

In addition to voting for candidates on Nov. 7, DeKalb County voters will decide on two referendums – EHOST to provide tax relief for qualified homeowners and SPLOST II to provide funding for capital projects.

Both EHOST and SPLOST II must be approved by voters for either to go into effect.

EHOST:

Approved in 2017, the current Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) will reach $738 million when it expires at the end of this year.

If approved, EHOST tax relief will reduce or offset property tax liability to DeKalb homeowners, who qualify for a homestead exemption.

EHOST is projected to save DeKalb homeowners $1 billion over a six-year period.

SPLOST II:

The DeKalb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST II) is a one-cent sales tax that provides funding exclusively for capital projects such as roads, buildings, vehicles, major equipment and other long-term improvements.

Approved in November 2017, the current SPLOST I will run through 2023, generating more than $388 million.

If approved, SPLOST II is expected to generate $850 million over the next six years for capital improvements countywide.

See more information at DeKalbCountyga.gov/splost/dekalb-county-splost-ii.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
