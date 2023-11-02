DeKalb voters to decide on 2 referendums on Nov. 7

Both EHOST and SPLOST II must be approved by voters for either to go into effect.

EHOST:

Approved in 2017, the current Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) will reach $738 million when it expires at the end of this year.

If approved, EHOST tax relief will reduce or offset property tax liability to DeKalb homeowners, who qualify for a homestead exemption.

EHOST is projected to save DeKalb homeowners $1 billion over a six-year period.

SPLOST II:

The DeKalb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST II) is a one-cent sales tax that provides funding exclusively for capital projects such as roads, buildings, vehicles, major equipment and other long-term improvements.

Approved in November 2017, the current SPLOST I will run through 2023, generating more than $388 million.

If approved, SPLOST II is expected to generate $850 million over the next six years for capital improvements countywide.

See more information at DeKalbCountyga.gov/splost/dekalb-county-splost-ii.