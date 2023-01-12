DeKalb to host annual MLK Day celebration

DeKalb County will host its 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Friday, honoring a pair of community servants for their work.
The program — scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur — will feature a speech from Daniel Blackman, a regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Dr. Thomas L. Coleman, a board member of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association, will also be honored with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award.
That award celebrates “recipients’ commitment to tireless community service and outstanding dedication to being an agent for positive change,” according to a county news release.
JFly of the How Big Is Your Dream?! Foundation will be the special musical guest.
The event is free and open to the public.
