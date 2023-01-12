DeKalb to host annual MLK Day celebration

The program — scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur — will feature a speech from Daniel Blackman, a regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Dr. Thomas L. Coleman, a board member of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association, will also be honored with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award.