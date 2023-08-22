DeKalb registration is open for after-school program

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs announces after-school program registration is open at all recreation centers.

The fee is $37 per week, and the program is available for children ages 5 to 13.

Through May 22, the program will meet 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program will provide homework assistance, physical activity, snacks and social/emotional development.

To register, visit dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Now” button or visit a recreation center.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.