DeKalb poll worker applications available

Poll official positions in DeKalb County are filled on an as-needed basis from the potential poll official list that is maintained by the Elections Office.

To have your name added to the list, complete the online poll official application at bit.ly/3XXaRxn or print and return an application to voterreg@dekalbcountyga.gov.

The form also can be faxed to 404-298-4038 or mailed to Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

Once chosen, DeKalb County poll officials are required to attend a minimum of three to four hours of training on policy, procedures and election equipment.

Poll officials must work together the day before the election to set up the polling precinct and prepare for Election Day.

On Election Day, poll officials must arrive at their assigned polling location at 5:30 a.m. and will work until the poll officially closes.

Poll officials are paid for their services on Election Day.

Georgia law allows interested poll officials from counties adjoining DeKalb (Clayton, Fulton, Henry, Gwinnett and Rockdale) to serve as a DeKalb County poll official.

Interested individuals must receive the approval of the adjoining county by completing the poll official employment waiver at bit.ly/470FSom with a DeKalb County poll official employment application.

Find more information at dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/poll-employment.