Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
DeKalb household hazardous waste recycling event is March 18

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will hold its household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon March 18 at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur.

During the free event, DeKalb residents may properly dispose of dangerous household items that are no longer in use.

Accepted will be hazardous materials such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, paint, paint-related products and artist supplies.

Paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.

Not accepted will be agricultural waste, ammunition, radioactive materials, pharmaceuticals and biohazardous/biomedical waste.

Participation is free and open only to DeKalb County residents.

Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900, sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, dekalbsanitation.com or bit.ly/3xP0Sh8.

Carolyn Cunningham
