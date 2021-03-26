DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to host virtual Women’s History Month event

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a virtual event at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28 honoring those women who have made significant contributions to the 5th Commission District in DeKalb County, according to a press release.
Angela Rye, political commentator, analyst and attorney, will be the inspirational speaker and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s state director, Meredith Lilly, will serve as the mistress of ceremony for the event.
“These women have made tremendous contributions to the enhancement and growth in our county”, said Commissioner Davis Johnson. “We appreciate them and humbly honor them for their efforts to “Move DeKalb Forward.”
The event will be streamed via Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson’s Facebook live and DCTV Comcast Channel 23.
Information: www.commissionermeredajohnson.com.