DeKalb City Summit open to community on Aug. 9

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the cities of DeKalb County will host the second annual DeKalb City Summit from 8:30-11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Courtyard by Marriott Decatur, 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur.

Presented by Verizon, the DeKalb City Summit is expected to attract more than 100 business leaders, elected officials and other community members.

“I’m delighted to join with our partners in hosting the 2023 DeKalb City Summit. The summit will give our audience a brief view of projects and plans our community leaders have implemented to improve access to affordable housing, education, workforce development, infrastructure and the growing film and television industry. The summit will exhibit the unity and power that is driving the success of our county,” said Frankie Atwater, president and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber.

“I would be remiss not to mention the critical role our small businesses occupy in each of our communities. Our small businesses are the economic engine of DeKalb County and are crucial to our economic output and growth,” Atwater added.

DeKalb’s city leaders will share “open, meaningful dialogue on matters that interest both residents and businesses.”

As the voice of the business community, the DeKalb Chamber “recognizes that the key to collective success and business strength is to cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) environment that reflects the full breadth of the region,” according to a DeKalb Chamber statement.

City leaders will serve as panelists to provide a local perspective on workforce development, small business, transportation, traffic and affordable housing.

To round out the discussion, Assembly Community Improvement District Vice-Chair Jay Gipson will be the keynote speaker.

Ticket prices are $40 for DeKalb Chamber members or $50 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2023DeKalbCitySummit.

For more information on the DeKalb City Summit, contact Stefani Strength at sstrength@dekalbchamber.org.

More details on the DeKalb Chamber can be found at DeKalbChamber.org or call 404-378-8000.