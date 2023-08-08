Clarkston city manager agrees to leave job following complaints

BreakingNews
DeKalb County
45 minutes ago
Clarkston City Manager Shawanna Qawiy is leaving amidst complaints about her leadership.

The Clarkston City Council unanimously approved a separation agreement with the embattled city manager in a special-called meeting Aug. 7.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qawiy will resign effective Sept. 29 in exchange for $67,500 severance. She’s out on administrative leave until the resignation becomes effective but is expected to create a transition plan for city operations before then.

Qawiy agreed not to sue the city, and both she and council members agreed not to speak negatively about one another, according to a copy of the separation agreement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following a public records request.

Qawiy and most council members did not respond to requests for comment. Council member Jamie Carroll said he wished Qawiy well.

“I think it’s best for both parties going forward,” Carroll said.

Council will appoint an interim city manager shortly, he said.

Qawiy served in the role officially for a little over a year. She was appointed to the post in June 2022 but was named interim city manager in September 2021. She worked as the city’s director of planning and development prior to that.

As city manager, Qawiy oversaw all departments but it was her relationship with the police department that garnered the most criticism. Officers have repeatedly raised concerns about pay and working conditions, along with tension between Qawiy and Police Chief Hudson. In an exit interview in July, one officer said that under Qawiy, “the environment is toxic.”

Hudson, who has served as chief since 2012, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April alleging Qawiy had discriminated against her because she is white. Hudson accused Qawiy, who is Black, of “padding my personnel file with pretextual and bogus write-ups” in an attempt to force her from her job.

Hudson filed a second complaint with the EEOC in May that alleged Qawiy retaliated against her as a result of her initial complaint.

At a town hall meeting in July, many called for Qawiy to resign or be fired. But others defended the city manager and said that staffing issues in the police department aren’t her fault. They said opposition to her is from people opposed to having a Black woman in charge of the city for the first time.

In addition to approving the separation agreement, council members also voted to increase police officers’ starting salary to $60,000. Carroll said he’s hopeful this will help the city recruit and retain more officers. Roughly half of the department’s positions are open.

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

