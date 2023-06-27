Chamblee hosts park input meeting, 4th of July event

A park input meeting on June 27 and a 4th of July event are being sponsored by Chamblee city officials as they allow the outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city’s Downtown Entertainment District, beginning July 1.

Chamblee Parks & Recreation at ChambleeREC.com will host the Huntley Hills Park public input meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. June 27 at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.

Join in person or online to learn more about improvements at Huntley Hills Park.

To join online, visit tinyurl.com/HuntleyHillsMeeting1.

An Independence Day event is planned by Chamblee city officials at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at the new green space at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St.

Among the attractions will be concerts and a fireworks show.

Atlanta-born singer Leah Belle Faser will be followed by The Geek Squad Band before the fireworks finale.

More details can be found at bit.ly/4611twa or bit.ly/42HslhT.

Regarding the new alcoholic beverage law, the district stretches from Ingersoll Rand Drive to McGaw Drive.

In March, Chamblee city leaders voted to allow the outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Patrons purchasing alcohol from an alcohol-licensed establishment in the district must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Hours allowed for outdoor consumption in the district are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Anyone who is 21 years old or older can possess one alcoholic beverage in a downtown alcohol cup purchased from an alcohol-licensed establishment located in the district. Prohibited hours of outdoor consumption are between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

• An alcohol-licensed establishment in the district must dispense an alcoholic beverage in a clear plastic cup for removal from the premises. The cup should display the establishment’s name or logo and a sticker designated from the city, authorizing the drink for outdoor consumption in the district.

• Mixed drinks containing liquor dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 12 fluid ounces. Malt beverages or wine dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 16 fluid ounces.

Any alcohol-licensed establishment in the district that allows patrons to leave their business with an alcoholic beverage is required to have an 11-inch by 17-inch sign posted at the door within public view that reads:

“Patrons leaving this establishment with an alcoholic beverage are required by law to dispose of the beverage before 10 p.m. and before leaving the Downtown Entertainment District. Any person who possesses an open alcoholic beverage outside the district or after 10 p.m. within the district or in an unauthorized container is in violation of the City Code and may be subject to a citation and/or fine.”

For more information about the district, visit chambleega.com/756/Open-Container-District.