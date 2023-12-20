Chamblee Christmas events continue through December

BreakingNews
Chamblee's Holiday Hoopla continues through Dec. 31, including photo opportunities in front of city hall, 3518 Broad St. (Courtesy of Chamblee)

Credit: City of Chamblee

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

One DeKalb city is hosting Christmas events through the end of this month.

A large light display can be seen in the downtown area of Chamblee.

The Holiday Hoopla of Lights display is running through Dec. 31, with photo opportunities available in front of city hall, 3518 Broad St.

A special event is to make snowball soap from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Buff City Soap, 5464 Peachtree Blvd.

Register for this workshop by calling 678-580-0879 or going to ChambleeHolidayHoopla.net.

Visit chambleega.com for more information.

Carolyn Cunningham
