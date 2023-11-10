Avondale Estates hosts last concert for year on Nov. 12

Hosted by the city, the free event will begin one hour earlier than past concerts.

Food trucks open at 4 p.m. followed by the music at 5 p.m.

Among the food trucks will be Slim Thick Vegan, Just Loaf’N, Bite of Korea, Southern Local Nuts, Banjo Coffee and The Lost Druid.

More sponsors are Homegrown Team, Shady Grove Landscape Company and Minuteman Press.

Parking is available on streets in the downtown district unless otherwise marked, avoiding the parking lots of city businesses during their business hours.

Public parking lots are located off of Lake Street and at City Hall.

Find out more about Funk Cake at facebook.com/TheRealFunkCake or FunkCake.com.

See updates at tinyurl.com/5fbrdx3b.