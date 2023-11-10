Avondale Estates hosts last concert for year on Nov. 12

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Funk Cake will perform during the final Weekend Wind Down Concert Series from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Hosted by the city, the free event will begin one hour earlier than past concerts.

Food trucks open at 4 p.m. followed by the music at 5 p.m.

Among the food trucks will be Slim Thick Vegan, Just Loaf’N, Bite of Korea, Southern Local Nuts, Banjo Coffee and The Lost Druid.

More sponsors are Homegrown Team, Shady Grove Landscape Company and Minuteman Press.

Parking is available on streets in the downtown district unless otherwise marked, avoiding the parking lots of city businesses during their business hours.

Public parking lots are located off of Lake Street and at City Hall.

Find out more about Funk Cake at facebook.com/TheRealFunkCake or FunkCake.com.

See updates at tinyurl.com/5fbrdx3b.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
7h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
6h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb voters appear to OK special penny sales taxes
DeKalb voters to decide on 2 referendums on Nov. 7
‘Kodachrome’ play continues in Tucker
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
5h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
Georgia Democrats are divided in opinions over Israel. AJC poll shows
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top