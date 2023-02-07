X
Critical violations cited at Holly Wings Shack

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Holly Wings Shack in Cherokee County had several critical violations during a routine health inspection, including repeated ones from the previous review.

Food items in coolers were at unsafe temperatures, including cheese, raw beef, lettuce and tomatoes, and were discarded.

The inspector said the coleslaw had been prepared more than seven days ago and should have been thrown out. The potato salad was not date-marked for disposal.

The facility had no time control documentation for the chicken wings held out of refrigeration, a repeat violation.

Employees were preparing food without using hair restraints and while wearing bracelets. Cell phones were charging on the prep top cutting board, directly on parchment paper used for customer food.

The hood vents had grease build-up, another repeat violation. Chlorine buckets had no measurable amount of sanitizer.

The restaurant had no documents indicating employee awareness of the illnesses transmitted through food preparation.

Holly Wings Shack, 2210 Holly Springs Parkway, Canton, scored 61/U, down from 76/C earned in August. There will be a follow-up inspection.

Laura Berrios
