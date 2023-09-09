Coolers out of order at Whiskey BB Que

Coolers were out of order during a routine health inspection at Whiskey BB Que in Jonesboro.

The walk-in cooler had an air temperature of 58 degrees, and the food inside was also at elevated temperatures. Collard greens, grilled chicken, wings, and oxtails were discarded.

The reach-in cooler was also not in good repair, and the freezer was being used as a reach-in cooler.

Flies were in the walk-in cooler and the kitchen, and a can of Raid was on top of the dishwasher.

Among other violations, foods were at risk of contamination. Raw chicken was next to ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. Raw eggs were above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and the freezer. And some foods were uncovered in the prep cooler.

Soap and paper towels were not available at the bar hand sink.

Whiskey BB Que, 7587 Highway 85, Jonesboro, scored 50/U, down from 89/B. It will be re-inspected.