Coolers out of order at Whiskey BB Que

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Coolers were out of order during a routine health inspection at Whiskey BB Que in Jonesboro.

The walk-in cooler had an air temperature of 58 degrees, and the food inside was also at elevated temperatures. Collard greens, grilled chicken, wings, and oxtails were discarded.

The reach-in cooler was also not in good repair, and the freezer was being used as a reach-in cooler.

Flies were in the walk-in cooler and the kitchen, and a can of Raid was on top of the dishwasher.

Among other violations, foods were at risk of contamination. Raw chicken was next to ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. Raw eggs were above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and the freezer. And some foods were uncovered in the prep cooler.

Soap and paper towels were not available at the bar hand sink.

Whiskey BB Que, 7587 Highway 85, Jonesboro, scored 50/U, down from 89/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Code complaint endangers Dunwoody’s beloved ‘Dino House’4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 found fatally shot outside SE Atlanta home
1h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
16h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Midtown teen takes STEM knowledge to Africa
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
11h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top