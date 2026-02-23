Business Recognize these warehouses? They could soon be the next Beltline hot spot. Beltline finalizes development deal to convert historic Murphy Avenue warehouses into loft apartments, small business spaces. The historic Cut Rate Box Co. warehouses off Murphy Avenue will be incorporated into a new mixed-use development called Oakland Exchange. (Courtesy of Urban Realty Partners)

A pair of century-old warehouses overlooking the MARTA tracks south of downtown Atlanta are poised to become the next live-work-play hub along the Beltline. The Beltline on Monday said it has finalized a partnership with Atlanta-based developer Urban Realty Partners to incorporate the historic Cut Rate Box Co. buildings along Murphy Avenue into a new mixed-use project. The development called Oakland Exchange has started construction and will include retrofitting the two historic warehouses into more than 100 loft apartments and commercial spaces.

The brick warehouses, both built in the early 1900s, have been the focus of potential redevelopment for years, but plans have yet to get off the ground. Backed by historic tax credits and additional city financing, the latest vision aims to leverage the site’s Beltline proximity to focus on affordable housing and small business spaces. A development team plans to incorporate the historic Cut Rate Box Co. warehouse buildings off Murphy Avenue into a new mixed-use development called Oakland Exchange. (Courtesy of Urban Realty Partners) “These historic warehouses are in an area that is seeing a wave of reinvestment after years of disinvestment — and keeping people in the community with affordable retail and housing is one of our biggest priorities,” Mark Riley, managing partner of Urban Realty, said in a news release. Located in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, the warehouses had a variety of uses before becoming a box warehouse in 1973. Cut Rate Box, which maintains a headquarters off Donnelly Avenue, eventually closed the buildings and positioned them for redevelopment in the late 2010s as the Beltline sparked unprecedented investment interest in the area.

The latest iteration involves multiple development phases, including converting the existing warehouses into 126 loft apartments and 16,000 square feet of creative commercial space. It also includes building 3,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant spaces along the Oakland and Murphy Connector Trail, a 1.3-mile spur planned to connect to the Oakland City MARTA station. “These are some of the coolest buildings yet to be revitalized in the city of Atlanta,” said Sean Donahue, development partner at Urban Realty. “The oversized warehouse windows and heavy timber construction will truly differentiate the homes and commercial spaces from anything else in the market.” The historic Cut Rate Box Co. warehouses off Murphy Avenue will be incorporated into a new mixed-use development called Oakland Exchange. (Courtesy of Urban Realty Partners) Invest Atlanta last April approved $3 million in Beltline tax allocation district funds to go toward the warehouses’ conversion. In exchange, the developer will preserve 60% of new housing units below market-rate rents and offer a 20% discount on commercial rents.