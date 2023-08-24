Town hall meeting is Aug. 29 with Cobb DA

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. will hold a town hall meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Tim. D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.

Open to all, attendees can receive updates on the Cobb Family Advocacy Center, its purpose and other community-based programs from the District Attorney’s Office.

In the fall of 2020, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office and its partners were awarded a four-year grant worth up to $400,000 to establish a Family Advocacy Center, where victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse can receive services in a single location.

Sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2021, Broady invested more than 20 years in the U.S. Army as an instructor, a recruiter and a combat infantryman with tours in Iraq.

There will be time for questions and answers.

Call 770-528-3080 or email CobbDACommunications@cobbcounty.org for more information.

Also, visit CobbDA.com, cobbcounty.org/courts/district-attorney/about or cobbcounty.org/courts/district-attorney/family-advocacy-center.