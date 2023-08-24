Town hall meeting is Aug. 29 with Cobb DA

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago
X

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. will hold a town hall meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Tim. D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.

Open to all, attendees can receive updates on the Cobb Family Advocacy Center, its purpose and other community-based programs from the District Attorney’s Office.

In the fall of 2020, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office and its partners were awarded a four-year grant worth up to $400,000 to establish a Family Advocacy Center, where victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse can receive services in a single location.

Sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2021, Broady invested more than 20 years in the U.S. Army as an instructor, a recruiter and a combat infantryman with tours in Iraq.

There will be time for questions and answers.

Call 770-528-3080 or email CobbDACommunications@cobbcounty.org for more information.

Also, visit CobbDA.com, cobbcounty.org/courts/district-attorney/about or cobbcounty.org/courts/district-attorney/family-advocacy-center.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump is ‘elephant not in the room’ at first GOP debate7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah square saga: Replacing name of pro-slavery advocate proves difficult
2h ago
The Latest

Cobb County explores bus rapid transit proposal for 2024 transit tax vote
20h ago
Chattahoochee River nonprofit receives $526K donation for trail improvements
Incentive grants given to Cobb library system
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
11h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top