Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
The Compassion Journey in Marietta is March 17-19

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Compassion Journey is coming to Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta March 17-19.

Hours are 1-5:20 p.m. March 17, 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. March 18 and 12:40-3:20 p.m. March 19 that requires registration.

Free and family friendly, The Compassion Journey is an interactive tour of life in the developing world.

A project of Compassion International, the event connects visitors to some of the realities faced by children growing up in extreme poverty.

Step into a new culture, see life from a different perspective and participate in thought-provoking conversations with the rest of your group during this audio-guided journey through a series of interactive exhibits, according to a Compassion International statement.

Register at journey.compassion.com/events/333.

Carolyn Cunningham
