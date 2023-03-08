The Compassion Journey in Marietta is March 17-19

The Compassion Journey is coming to Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta March 17-19.
Hours are 1-5:20 p.m. March 17, 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. March 18 and 12:40-3:20 p.m. March 19 that requires registration.
Free and family friendly, The Compassion Journey is an interactive tour of life in the developing world.
A project of Compassion International, the event connects visitors to some of the realities faced by children growing up in extreme poverty.
Step into a new culture, see life from a different perspective and participate in thought-provoking conversations with the rest of your group during this audio-guided journey through a series of interactive exhibits, according to a Compassion International statement.
Register at journey.compassion.com/events/333.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com