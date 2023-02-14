X
Dark Mode Toggle

Powder Springs offers ongoing online surveys

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Powder Springs and FlashVote are requesting citizen input on key issues.

The online survey will take about one minute every few months to help make improvements in the city.

Email, text and voice options are available.

To sign up for the free survey, visit flashvote.com/PowderSprings.

Participants may see full survey results within 48 hours.

FlashVote makes sure feedback is anonymous.

Email questions to info@flashvote.com or learn more at flashvote.com/residents_faq or flashvote.com/how-it-works.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Todd Monken leaves Georgia for NFL; Mike Bobo named new OC1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

How an earlier primary could juice Georgia’s economy
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta pays out 5.6% profit sharing bonuses to employees
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta pays out 5.6% profit sharing bonuses to employees
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb County distributes $98M in federal funds to community services
50m ago
Taste of Mableton festival will celebrate the new city
Cobb’s covered bridge beam hit three times this year despite county’s efforts
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
13h ago
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top