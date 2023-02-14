Powder Springs offers ongoing online surveys

Powder Springs and FlashVote are requesting citizen input on key issues.
The online survey will take about one minute every few months to help make improvements in the city.
Email, text and voice options are available.
To sign up for the free survey, visit flashvote.com/PowderSprings.
Participants may see full survey results within 48 hours.
FlashVote makes sure feedback is anonymous.
Email questions to info@flashvote.com or learn more at flashvote.com/residents_faq or flashvote.com/how-it-works.
