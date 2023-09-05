Marietta 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sept. 10

The Marietta Fire Department will host its second annual MFD 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at the 120 Cherokee St. parking deck, Marietta.

The event will honor the 343 New York City firefighters and all heroes who died on 9/11/01.

Open to all first responders and anyone who wishes to climb, participants will climb 110 stories in either turnout gear or civilian PT clothes at the parking deck.

Tickets are $20 each.

All proceeds from this event will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Marietta Firefighter Support Fund.

For those who prefer not to climb, they can register to donate to these nonprofit organizations.

All climbers will receive a lanyard with a picture of a fallen FDNY member from that day to carry with them as they climb, along with a personal silicone wristband and 9/11 remembrance decal.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver at check-in on the day of the climb.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yc5pcnhv.