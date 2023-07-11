Mableton mayor joins Cobb health board

BreakingNews
Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Cobb County
Mayor Owens says his focus is improving healthcare access and addressing health disparities

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens will now sit on the Cobb County Board of Health as the mayor of Cobb’s largest city, replacing Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.

Owens was sworn in during the board’s meeting last month. He said in a news release that he aims to foster “health equity, especially in underserved areas” and is “committed to improving the health and well-being of our community.”

The new city of Mableton, established just this year, includes an area of south Cobb that lacks adequate health care access, which community leaders hope to address with a planned south Cobb medical facility. The Cobb Board of Commissioners allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this year.

The mayor and council have held several transitional council meetings to adopt the city charter, pass initial ordinances and determine revenues for the city. They have a little less than two years left in the transitional period before the city must be fully functional; in the meantime, Cobb County will continue providing services and working with the council as they establish the city.

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

