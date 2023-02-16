Lawmaker proposes $50K pay boost for Cobb Sheriff

As of December 2022, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat makes $189,000 per year, and DeKalb’s Sheriff Melody Maddox makes $153,000 per year, the AJC previously reported.

Owens’ salary would also surpass that of other public safety leaders in Cobb County, including Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer who currently earns $192,000 per year, and Interim Public Safety Director Bill Johnson, who earns $191,000 per year, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.

Owens said that because his salary must be approved through the state Legislature during the session, he will get a raise before the police chief and other county employees; their raises come through the Board of Commissioners later, Owens said.

“They’ll get an increase in March, they’ll get an increase later in the year, so it could be 3%, It could be 7%, could be 10%,” Owens said. “I don’t know what they’ll end up being.”

Owens won office in 2020 with a campaign to overhaul Sheriff’s Office operations and the detention center. Owens ended the county’s involvement in the controversial immigration enforcement program. And last year, he implemented new technology to better track inmates and prevent deaths.