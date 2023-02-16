Lawmaker proposes $50K pay boost for Cobb Sheriff

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens could receive a $50,000 raise this year which, if approved, would make him the highest-paid sheriff among the four most populous counties in Georgia.
Owens currently makes $170,000 per year. As an elected constitutional officer, his salary is decided by state lawmakers and funded by the county government. State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett (D-Marietta) introduced Senate Bill 104 in the Legislature for the pay increase.
Owens said the raise will “keep me on the same platform with the folks on my same level,” including other public safety leaders in the county and other county sheriffs.
“I’m pretty sure the Fulton sheriff will probably ask for something as well. So I’m not sure where I will fall in that category,” compared to other sheriffs, Owens said.
Currently, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor is the highest-paid sheriff, now making $193,000 after he recently received a $50,000 raise.
As of December 2022, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat makes $189,000 per year, and DeKalb’s Sheriff Melody Maddox makes $153,000 per year, the AJC previously reported.
Owens’ salary would also surpass that of other public safety leaders in Cobb County, including Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer who currently earns $192,000 per year, and Interim Public Safety Director Bill Johnson, who earns $191,000 per year, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.
Owens said that because his salary must be approved through the state Legislature during the session, he will get a raise before the police chief and other county employees; their raises come through the Board of Commissioners later, Owens said.
“They’ll get an increase in March, they’ll get an increase later in the year, so it could be 3%, It could be 7%, could be 10%,” Owens said. “I don’t know what they’ll end up being.”
Owens won office in 2020 with a campaign to overhaul Sheriff’s Office operations and the detention center. Owens ended the county’s involvement in the controversial immigration enforcement program. And last year, he implemented new technology to better track inmates and prevent deaths.
