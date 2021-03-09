Kennesaw reviews downtown renovations

Regarding the second of three phases of the Lewis House, preliminary design concepts have been submitted by True North.

The parcel consists of about 1.6 acres on Main Street between the intersections of Lewis Street and Dallas Street.

Phase I consists of apartments and an amenity area as well as restoration of the historic Lewis House.

Phase II was approved conceptually to contain commercial /retail space with a minimum 10,000 square feet and additional residential units.

Although no Council action is required regarding this second phase, staff recommended the Mayor and Council provide feedback on this design concept so that the applicant can proceed with design changes.

Information: kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic