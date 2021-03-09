Kennesaw reviews downtown renovations

Two historic downtown renovations were reviewed on March 1 by the Kennesaw City Council.
They concern the former Whistle Stop Restaurant and the Lewis House - both in the Central Business District.
For the former Whistle Stop Restaurant at 2861 and 2871 N. Main St., applicant Dale Hughes told city officials he plans to restore it as a coffee, breakfast and dessert cafe.
Also, the project includes the new construction of an adjoining building that will be the location of the Dry County Brewery tap room and restaurant.
This project will incorporate an open plaza concept that will front Main Street.
Regarding the second of three phases of the Lewis House, preliminary design concepts have been submitted by True North.
The parcel consists of about 1.6 acres on Main Street between the intersections of Lewis Street and Dallas Street.
Phase I consists of apartments and an amenity area as well as restoration of the historic Lewis House.
Phase II was approved conceptually to contain commercial /retail space with a minimum 10,000 square feet and additional residential units.
Although no Council action is required regarding this second phase, staff recommended the Mayor and Council provide feedback on this design concept so that the applicant can proceed with design changes.
Information: kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic