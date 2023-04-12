Kennesaw announces Grand Prix 5K schedule

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a kick-off party for this year’s Grand Prix 5K series from 4-8 p.m. April 20 at the Kennesaw Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive.
Attendees can register for the series as a whole or individual races.
Registration can be done online at raceroster.com/series/2023/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series.
The entry fee of $35 includes a race T-shirt.
Early-bird registration is open for $30 per race or $105 for the series.
This year’s lineup is:
- May 13: Fit City 5K
- June 10: Summer Sun Run 5K
- September 9: Harvest Hustle 5K
- October 28: Nightmare on Main 5K
Visit KennesawGrandPrix.com for complete details.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest