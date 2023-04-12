X

Kennesaw announces Grand Prix 5K schedule

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a kick-off party for this year’s Grand Prix 5K series from 4-8 p.m. April 20 at the Kennesaw Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive.

Attendees can register for the series as a whole or individual races.

Registration can be done online at raceroster.com/series/2023/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series.

The entry fee of $35 includes a race T-shirt.

Early-bird registration is open for $30 per race or $105 for the series.

This year’s lineup is:

  • May 13: Fit City 5K
  • June 10: Summer Sun Run 5K
  • September 9: Harvest Hustle 5K
  • October 28: Nightmare on Main 5K

Visit KennesawGrandPrix.com for complete details.

Carolyn Cunningham
